It’s a difficult life

Rising inflation has caused so many problems for the poor and the lower-middle class. In October, the rate of inflation reached 8.9 percent. The incumbent government should realise that it is time for them to fulfil their promises. Instead of blaming the past governments for the present crisis, the government should focus on its performance.

Profiteers who are responsible for hoarding commodities like sugar and wheat are able to increase their profits at the expense of the poor. For every government, the people are the real asset. Political leaders should focus on listening to them and resolving their issues.

Umair Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur