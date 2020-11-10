Qaiser, Khattak discuss mega projects with CM

PESHAWAR: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak met Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here at the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday.

Besides, matters of mutual interests, the overall political situation of the country and matters related to the mega developmental projects being executed in the province came under discussion, said an official handout. Felicitating the KP government and the chief minister for a formal launching of the extension of Sehat Insaaf Card Scheme to all population of the province, the NA speaker and the defence minister stated that Sehat Insaaf Card Scheme was really a pro-poor and flagship project of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. They hoped the scheme would not only provide free and quality healthcare facilities to the people but also would help improve the living standard of the general public by reducing the poverty in the province.

The chief minister said the KP government was striving hard to ensure maximum possible facilities to the people of the province. He added that the Sehat Insaaf Card Scheme was launched in the province by the previous provincial the government on a limited scale, and keeping in view its importance and benefits, the provincial government had now extended the facility to all population of the province. The matters related to the groundbreaking of Rashakai Special Economic Zone Project were discussed as well. They expressed the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan would himself lay down the foundation stone for the important project of KP government.