‘PTI used govt machinery’

LAHORE: Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari condemned the government for allegedly closing shops and markets in Hafizabad ahead of the visit of PM Imran Khan. “King gives a public holiday in Hafizabad out of fear of people and all the government machinery including government schoolteachers, municipal staff and, etc. will now receive him,” she said, adding Imran Niazi will now address the government employees and not the people in Hafizabad.” She said for the past two and a half years, Imran Khan was living in fear and even today he can’t face people due to non fulfilment of his promises, incompetence, rising inflation and unemployment. She said Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif worked tirelessly day and night to change the destiny of Pakistan while the mission of Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar was only to impose unemployment and poverty in country. She advised Firdous Ashiq that leaders were made by delivering not by doing speeches.