Zubair sees subtle difference between Nawaz-Bilawal statements

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Zubair, spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, has said there is a subtle difference between the statements of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the issue of interference in democratic process in the country.

Speaking in Geo News programme, ‘Aj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’, on Friday, he said Bilawal was the first one who talked of ‘selectors’, and Nawaz Sharif uttered the names of selectors. “If one looks at both statements jointly, there is little difference in them,” Zubair claimed. The spokesperson said whatever Nawaz Sharif said in Gujranwala, and then whatever happened in Karachi, authenticated the statements of the PML-N supremo. “It was clear evidence of whatever Nawaz Sharif had said,” said Muhammad Zubair, adding that Bilawal had also openly expressed his views on the issue.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, speaking to Shahzeb Khanzada, said the PPP, whenever pointed out any person, it was done with solid evidence. He said his party fully agreed to the 26-point declaration of the APC [all parties conference]. However, he added, any other political party might have its own agenda to pursue alongside the APC declaration.