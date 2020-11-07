close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
Our Correspondent 
November 7, 2020

MPAs say gas supply in Swabi to cost Rs3.5 bn

Our Correspondent 
November 7, 2020

SWABI: Pakistan The Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders said on Friday that Rs3.5 billion would be spent on the provision of gas facilities to people of various regions in Topi tehsil. At a gathering on Friday, MPAs Aqibullah Khan and Rangaiz Khan told media-persons that provision of gas is one of the longstanding demands of people.

