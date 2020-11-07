MPAs say gas supply in Swabi to cost Rs3.5 bn

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SWABI: Pakistan The Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders said on Friday that Rs3.5 billion would be spent on the provision of gas facilities to people of various regions in Topi tehsil. At a gathering on Friday, MPAs Aqibullah Khan and Rangaiz Khan told media-persons that provision of gas is one of the longstanding demands of people.