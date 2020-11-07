NAB files over Rs112m corruption reference

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau, Sukkur, filed Rs112.5 million corruption reference against Director General Larkana Development Authority and 19 others. The News has learnt that NAB Sukkur Prosecutor Rabat Ali Bhanbhro had filed Rs112.5 million corruption reference in the Accountability Court, Sukkur, against former DG Larkana Development Authority Asghar Abbas Shaikh and 19 co-accused, including contractors and officials of the LDA Noor Nabi Shaikh, Aamir Tunio, Muhammed Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Riaz Mahesar, Abdul Kareem Shaikh, Johar Lal, Mahesh, Fahim Shaikh, Muzaffar Shaikh, Majid Shaikh, Khalid Kalahoro, Ali Ahmed Fatah Chand, and Sadam Hussain.

The Accountability Court, Sukkur, has summoned them on November 16. In the same reference, a nominated accused Hamza Kalyar has died while Johar Lal has submitted a plea bargain application.