Pervez Khattak says NAB tightening noose around JUI chief

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Friday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had completed an investigation against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman to hold him accountable for accumulating assets through alleged corruption.

Addressing a gathering here, he said the NAB had tightened the noose around the JUI leader. Chairman of the Standing Committing of National Assembly on Energy Imran Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Idrees Khattak, provincial assembly constituency PK-63 candidate Mian Umar Kakakhel and others were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak was critical of the politics of the JUI chief and said the Maulana could not live without power. He flayed supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and said that the former prime minister would be taught a lesson for speaking against the state institutions.

The defence minister said the nation had not forgotten the corruption scandals of the opposition parties. He alleged that the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders had committed a huge corruption when in power and now they were trying to save their skin.

However, he said, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would fight them single-handedly.

The defence minister said that Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rahman had joined hands to seek the NRO-like concession from the government. But the government would never extend the NRO to the looters of the national wealth, he added.