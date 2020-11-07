13,000 kanal state land reclaimed

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab retrieved state land measuring 13,943 kanals and 14 marlas amounting to Rs 4663.36 million from the illegal occupants across the province in the month of October.

This was stated in the monthly performance report of ACE issued by its Director General Gohar Nafees. According to the report, the ACE made huge direct and indirect recoveries from across Punjab. An amount of Rs46.9million was directly deposited in ACE account while a whopping Rs2,167.922 million amount was collected from various persons with the efforts of ACE and deposited to the public exchequer.

In a crackdown launched on 635 illegal petrol pumps in Punjab, 345 were sealed on different violations. While during the routine checking of the fuel stations, 126 stations were found to be involved in less measurement or overcharging. A fine of Rs 359,500 was imposed on the owners of such fuel stations. The data showed that 50.81 per cent of total number of petrol pumps checked were manipulating the measurements. The report states that ACE conducted 26 trap raids during the last month and arrested 227 accused persons while 115 challans were submitted. As many as 198 new corruption cases were registered and 508 enquiries were disposed of by ACE offices across the province.