Eight corona deaths, 303 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE:Eight Covid-19 patients died and another 303 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Wednesday.

The toll of fatalities reached 2,380 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 105,197 in the province. Out of a total of 105,197 infections in Punjab, 102,417 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,644 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,621,936 in the province.

dengue: Six more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in both public and private sectors in Punjab to 157 this year so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Wednesday.

Three patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore, and one each in Khushab, Narowal and Okara. At least 10 dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places. In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 81 and 16 confirmed cases of dengue virus respectively this year so far.