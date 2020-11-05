Hockey great Rasheed Junior passes away

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan hockey great Rasheed Junior breathed his last at a hospital here on Wednesday. He was 79.

Rasheed Junior, the head coach of the 1994 World Cup-winning team, was diagnosed with cancer just recently after suffering from backache and kidney problems. He suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning that resulted in his death.

One of the finest centre-forwards of the 1970s, Rasheed Junior was considered the best when it came to converting opportunities into goals in the striking circle.

As a player his achievements include a gold medal in the 1968 Olympics, a silver in the 1972 Olympics and a bronze in the 1976 Olympics. He was the highest goal-scorer in the 1968 and 1972 Games.

Rasheed Junior was also a member of the 1971 World Cup-winning team besides being the head coach when Pakistan became world champions — the last major hockey title the country has won — in Sydney.

He was laid to rest in Bannu with his brother, the late Brigadier Hameed Hameedi.

Meanwhile, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza has condoled the death of hockey legend Rasheed Junior.

“His services for Pakistan hockey will be remembered forever. May Allah Almighty rest his soul in peace,” she said in her message to the bereaved family.