Act responsibly

The entire world has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Pakistan is now witnessing the second wave of the virus. Previously, the government’s approach of a smart lockdown helped the country deal with the situation in an efficient manner. Now, with a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, many people are of the opinion that the government will announce another lockdown. The country cannot afford another lockdown. The people have to be careful when they go out. They should follow SOPs and avoid attending mass gatherings.

Hasnain Asad Memon

Sukkur