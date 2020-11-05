Students’ problem

Even though Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan, it is deprived of even the most basic facilities. The province also has the lowest literacy rate. Many people discontinue their education because they have to work in the morning. To ensure that these people also receive high-quality education, some higher education institutions in Balochistan used to offer evening programmes. Those people who could not attend morning classes had great opportunities to get enrolled in various evening programmes.

However, several institutions have discontinued their two-year degree evening programmes following the orders from the Higher Education Commission (HEC). This decision has caused so many problems for students. The relevant authorities must look into this matter and restore these degree programmes.

Liaquat Ali Mengal

Khuzdar