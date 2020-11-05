Man kills 2-year-old son

TIMERGARA: An angry man allegedly killed his two-year-old boy in Lekore village of Samarbagh tehsil in Lower Dir district after an argument with his wife over a domestic issue, police and locals said on Wednesday.

They said Faridul Haq allegedly snatched the baby boy Owais from the lap of her wife and threw him on the ground, causing severe injuries to him.

The child was rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital at Samarbagh where he succumbed to his injuries. The police arrested the man and registered a case against him.