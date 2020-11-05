Man booked for posing as cop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A man was booked for fraud after his videos in police uniform were posted on social media. An official said that the man hailing from Hangu, who was a private guard, was arrested. In the videos, the guard posed himself as a policeman.
The police registered a case against his employer Taimur Hussain as he posted the videos on social media.