close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
November 5, 2020

Man booked for posing as cop

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 5, 2020

PESHAWAR: A man was booked for fraud after his videos in police uniform were posted on social media. An official said that the man hailing from Hangu, who was a private guard, was arrested. In the videos, the guard posed himself as a policeman.

The police registered a case against his employer Taimur Hussain as he posted the videos on social media.

Latest News

More From Peshawar