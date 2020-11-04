PTI schedules public meeting in Nowshera for 21st

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has decided to hold a big public meeting here on November 21, a day before the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gathering in Peshawar.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will be in Nowshera on November 21 for the ground-breaking of the CPEC City at Rashakai. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to go for a power show in the district the same day,” said the party KP chapter spokesman and Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak while speaking at a news conference. He was flanked by Adviser to Chief Minister on Food, Mian Khaliqur Rehman, PTI District President and Member Provincial Assembly Idrees Khattak, Saeed Babar and Imran Khan. Dr Imran Khattak said Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had decided to arrange the public meeting along the Swat Expressway near the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

“A rousing welcome will be accorded to the prime minister at the venue for the public meeting which would be attended by a large number of the party workers and people in general”, he added. Dr Imran Khattak said the party legislators from Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and Swabi would reach the public meeting venue along with supporters but a major portion of the participants would be from Nowshera. He hoped the PTI public meeting would outclass the PDM gathering scheduled for November 22 in Peshawar and that would prove to be a referendum against the opposition political parties.Dr Imran Khattak said the CPEC City in Rashakai would prove to be a great source of opportunities for the people of Nowshera and those from the neighbouring districts. “Spread over a vast area, it will fetch a huge investment to the district and create jobs for the local people that will ultimately lead to the prosperity in the province,” said the PTI provincial spokesperson. Dr Imran Khattak came down hard on the PDM and accused it of putting forth a narrative which was not in the interest of the country.