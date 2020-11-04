Pakistan Kissan Ittehad sit-in for raise in support price of crops

LAHORE: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad staged a sit-in for pressing their demands including increase in support price of major crops. The protesters marched towards the Punjab Assembly,

but police stopped them at city’s main entry while setting up roadblocks from Thokar to Canal Road. The leadership of Kissan Ittehad demanded the government to fix wheat support price at Rs2000 per 40 kg and sugarcane at Rs 300 per 40kg.

Farmers also demanded reducing power tariff for tube wells and availability of subsidized fertilizers. The PKI leaders later called off their strike after holding talks with provincial law minister. Kissan Ittehad Chairman Ch Muhammad Sarwar asked the Punjab law minister for resolving their problems. The minister said government emphasis was on providing relief to the farmers.

He assured the farmers of taking steps for providing relief to them under the guidance of PrimeMinister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.