King Charles breaks cover amid Prince Harry's presence in Britain

Buckingham Palace has shared the first photo of King Charles after his estranged son Prince Harry arrived in Britain on Monday.

Prince Harry arrived Monday at London´s High Court for an anticipated nine-week trial into claims that a UK newspaper group unlawfully gathered information on him.

In the last unresolved case after the British royal brought lawsuits against several UK newspaper publishers, Harry is jointly suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL).

Harry is also set to take the stand to give evidence on Thursday.

Hours after Prince Harry’s court appearance, King Charles hosted a Scottish business owners at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The reception in the Throne Room brought together various entrepreneurs, business owners, investors and capital investment firms to celebrate the nation's entrepreneurial spirit.

The King was joined by the First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney.

Later, the palace shared photos of King Charles saying, “The King has hosted a reception for those attending the Scotland Investment Forum, celebrating the country’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, His Majesty was joined by the First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney.”

Meanwhile, the King and the First Minister also met representatives from Rosebank Distillery - a local success story - and had the opportunity to taste a dram, the palace added.