Trump trolls European leaders with AI map showing Greenland as U.S. territory

As Greenland remains under the limelight, it catches world attention with every possible aspect these days.

Amid ongoing developments and new updates, US President Donald Trump has trolled European leaders with an AI image of them looking at a map showing Greenland as US territory in the Oval Office.

It comes as Trump prepares to travel to Davos, Switzerland, to meet global leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF), as tensions run high over his controversial plan to take over the NATO territory, reports Dailymail.

The photo, posted on the president's Truth Social platform, shows leaders including Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, France's President Emmanuel Macron, and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gathered around Trump's desk.

European leaders have expressed their objection to the US President's demands to take control of Greenland, prompting Trump to threaten the nations with new tariffs if they stand in his way.

Amid an increasingly acrimonious trans-Atlantic row, the president announced on his Truth Social platform over the weekend that from February 1, the US would impose a 10 percent tariff on all exports from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK—increasing it to 25 percent in June.

The EU are now weighing up whether to deploy their so-called trade 'bazooka' for the first time in retaliation, an economic tool that would hit the US with £81 billion in tariffs.

'Europe won't be blackmailed,' Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in response to Trump's tariff threats, after EU leaders signed a joint statement warning of a 'dangerous downward spiral' in the event of a trade war between the transatlantic allies.

Trump also posted a text exchange he shared with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, during which the official wrote, "I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can't wait to see you." Yours, Mark.'

Davos Meeting:

Trump is expected to arrive on Wednesday in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, where he is due to deliver a special address.

Business leaders, including CEOs in financial services, crypto and consulting, were invited to a reception after Trump’s address to the WEF's annual meeting, sources told Reuters on Monday.

The agenda is unclear.

One CEO simply had 'a reception in honor of President Donald J. Trump' scheduled in their diary, while another said their understanding was that global CEOs had been invited, not just those from the United States.

One of the sources said the invitations had come from the White House.

The WEF agenda has, to some extent, been overtaken by the US President's dramatic policy moves, including his demand in recent days that the US take over Greenland.

Certain EU leaders have issued a strong response following Trump's tariff threats to member states, while others have called for calm and diplomatic solutions to the potential trade row.