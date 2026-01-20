Princess Diana's brother shares emotional post after Prince Harry returns to UK without Meghan, Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry's uncle said "my mother died far too young, in 2004, aged 68."

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared an emotional post a day after Prince Harry appeared in court in privacy case.

Taking to Instagram, Spencer shared a throwback photo of his mother to mark her 90th birthday.

Prince William and Harry’s uncle said, “90 years ago today, my mother was born. She died far too young, in 2004, aged 68.

“I gave the eulogy at her funeral - recalling all the joy she brought and gave; as well as reflecting on the terrible ordeal she had to endure, burying two of her children.”

He also disclosed that during her last years she found great comfort after converting to Roman Catholicism. “Until her health gave out she would help take very unwell children on pilgrimage to Lourdes.”

Charles Spencer continued, “I love this photograph of her, taken by my father, when she was young and happy, and glamorous in a very understated way.”

“My mother’s was a home birth in Park House, on the Sandringham estate, where we also grew up. Coincidentally on the very same day she was born - 20 January 1936 - King George V died, 1 mile away, in Sandringham House,” Diana’s brother concludes.

This is Charles Spencer’s first post on social media after Prince Harry arrived in Britain on Sunday without wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.