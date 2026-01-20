‘Disgraced’ Andrew gets away with major double standard over Royal Lodge

Former Prince Andrew, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is once again under fire for what he has done to the Royal Lodge.

According to sources, the 30-room mansion went uninspected for 22 years as its condition has now worsened.

Speaking with Radar Online, sources said that Andrew appears to have escaped consequences of treating the royal property this way, noting that a normal leaseholder would have faced severe consequences.

The report claimed the Crown Estate did not properly inspect the Windsor Great Park property for more than 20 years, even as its condition worsened.

"The understanding was always that Andrew's occupancy of the Lodge would be an actively managed arrangement, not a case of leaving a valuable historic property to look after itself,” a source shared.

"Regular inspections are a basic safeguard for buildings of this age and significance, so the fact that none took place for over 20 years is highly unusual and raises serious questions about how oversight was allowed to lapse,” they added.

Another insider revealed that the “disgraced” former royal was “expected to organize these inspections, but this is a man who can barely tie his own shoelaces and is a total layabout.”

“The fact he was put in charge of one of the royal family's most valuable properties is astonishing given his slobbish character."

One royal expert said, "Royal Lodge was never simply a personal residence. As a historic, listed property on a safeguarded royal estate, it required consistent supervision. Letting it go unchecked for years points to a systemic lapse in how responsibility and oversight were enforced."

"If this had involved any ordinary leaseholder, intervention would have come much sooner. The rules are well established, and the expectation is that they are applied consistently, regardless of who occupies the property."