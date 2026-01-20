Real reason King, William, Kate have arranged to avoid Harry during UK trip

Prince Harry’s reunion with Royals blocked by this issue

Prince Harry has been advised to take direct measures to reconcile with his family amid his legal troubles.

Harry is currently in the U.K. to fight the Daily Mail publisher, the Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), in a major ongoing unlawful information-gathering lawsuit.

Russell Myers, Royal Editor for the Mirror, shared his view and a piece of advice for the Duke, writing, "Prince Harry being on home soil and not having time to visit his family is a familiar tale."

"I am told has no provision in his busy schedule to arrange to see his father or his brother," he added.

He went on to note that "The King, Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have chosen to arrange engagements 500 miles away in Scotland this week while Harry is engaged in his latest legal battle," suggesting that it’s a deliberate way to avoid meetings with the Duke of Sussex.

"Harry’s calls for reconciliation with his family... will unfortunately for him go unanswered while he continues to be engaged in such matters," Myers suggested.

"If Harry does indeed want to reconnect with his loved ones, then frankly speaking, it’s not rocket science," he remarked.

Imparting advice for Prince Harry, he added, "Have a renewed focus away from the dramas of expensive and controversial litigation and refusing to accept the decision of His Majesty’s government and decided to concentrate on trying to repair the damage done since he decided to up and leave the rest of them behind."