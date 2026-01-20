Real reason King, William, Kate have arranged to avoid Harry during UK trip
Prine Harry meeting King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate is unlikely due to this reason
Prince Harry has been advised to take direct measures to reconcile with his family amid his legal troubles.
Harry is currently in the U.K. to fight the Daily Mail publisher, the Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), in a major ongoing unlawful information-gathering lawsuit.
Russell Myers, Royal Editor for the Mirror, shared his view and a piece of advice for the Duke, writing, "Prince Harry being on home soil and not having time to visit his family is a familiar tale."
"I am told has no provision in his busy schedule to arrange to see his father or his brother," he added.
He went on to note that "The King, Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have chosen to arrange engagements 500 miles away in Scotland this week while Harry is engaged in his latest legal battle," suggesting that it’s a deliberate way to avoid meetings with the Duke of Sussex.
"Harry’s calls for reconciliation with his family... will unfortunately for him go unanswered while he continues to be engaged in such matters," Myers suggested.
"If Harry does indeed want to reconnect with his loved ones, then frankly speaking, it’s not rocket science," he remarked.
Imparting advice for Prince Harry, he added, "Have a renewed focus away from the dramas of expensive and controversial litigation and refusing to accept the decision of His Majesty’s government and decided to concentrate on trying to repair the damage done since he decided to up and leave the rest of them behind."
-
'Disgraced' Andrew gets away with major double standard over Royal Lodge
-
King Charles' decision 'not good look' for Prince Harry amid UK court case
-
Prince William 'furious' at Meghan Markle, Harry
-
King Charles risks facing backlash as his punishment not enough for Andrew
-
Meghan Markle’s father ‘plans to leak’ her letter despite privacy efforts?
-
Prince Harry faces brutal online taunts after UK court appearance
-
Meghan Markle's decision to cut out raw moment with Harry sparks explosion
-
Prince Harry faces ‘massive strain’ on his life due to UK media