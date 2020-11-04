Four Rangers officials injured in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Four officials of Rangers were critically injured in Shikarpur in a road accident. The accident occurred when a Rangers vehicle overturned on the Indus Highway, Shikarpur, on way to Jaccobabad, inflicting injuries to four officials of the paramilitary force. The police and rescue services shifted them to a hospital in Sukkur. The injured officials were identified as Khalil, Tajamul, Saeed and Manzoor.