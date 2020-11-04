Four Rangers officials injured in accident

SUKKUR: Four officials of Rangers were critically injured in Shikarpur in a road accident. The accident occurred when a Rangers vehicle overturned on the Indus Highway, Shikarpur, on way to Jaccobabad, inflicting injuries to four officials of the paramilitary force. The police and rescue services shifted them to a hospital in Sukkur. The injured officials were identified as Khalil, Tajamul, Saeed and Manzoor.