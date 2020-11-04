Rallies held against blasphemy

SUKKUR: Different rallies were taken out against the blasphemous remarks by the French President Emmanuel Macron in Khairpur and Sukkur. A rally, led by JUI-F’s district Khairpur Ameer Moulana Muhammed Ramzan Phulpoto and Secretary General Sanaullah Jamali, started from Jamia Hamadia and culminated at the Press Club Khairpur. The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the French president and demanded the government of Pakistan to sever diplomatic ties with France. They said that Muslims cannot tolerate blasphemy against their Holy Prophet (SAW). Similarly, the All Revenue Sindh Employees Association took out a rally against the blasphemous remarks by the French president in district Khairpur. The Pharma League, Sukkur, also took out a protest rally in front of the Press Club Sukkur.