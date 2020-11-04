â€˜Robberâ€™ killed in encounter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A suspected robber was killed during an alleged encounter with Federal B Industrial Area police in Block 22 on Tuesday.
DSP Naeem Khan said that when a police party tried to intercept two suspects riding a motorcycle, the suspects opened fire on the cops and tried to escape. The police fired back, killing one of the suspects. The body was shifted to a morgue for identification after medico-legal formalities at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A police constable, Din Muhammad, was wounded in the fire exchange and taken to a private hospital. A pistol was found on him.