close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 4, 2020

â€˜Robberâ€™ killed in encounter

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 4, 2020

A suspected robber was killed during an alleged encounter with Federal B Industrial Area police in Block 22 on Tuesday.

DSP Naeem Khan said that when a police party tried to intercept two suspects riding a motorcycle, the suspects opened fire on the cops and tried to escape. The police fired back, killing one of the suspects. The body was shifted to a morgue for identification after medico-legal formalities at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A police constable, Din Muhammad, was wounded in the fire exchange and taken to a private hospital. A pistol was found on him.

Latest News

More From Karachi