â€˜Robberâ€™ killed in encounter

A suspected robber was killed during an alleged encounter with Federal B Industrial Area police in Block 22 on Tuesday.

DSP Naeem Khan said that when a police party tried to intercept two suspects riding a motorcycle, the suspects opened fire on the cops and tried to escape. The police fired back, killing one of the suspects. The body was shifted to a morgue for identification after medico-legal formalities at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A police constable, Din Muhammad, was wounded in the fire exchange and taken to a private hospital. A pistol was found on him.