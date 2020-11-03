Roosevelt Hotel closure: IHC seeks reply from federal govt

Obaid Abrar Khan

ISLAMABAD: On a petition against the closure of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York, the Islamabad High Court Monday has sought reply from federal government.

Justice Aamir Farooq of the Islamabad High Court heard the plea against the closure of PIA’s hotel. During the hearing, petitioner’s lawyer said the government has planned to transform hotel into apartments and offices. Roosevelt Hotel has its traditional importance and the transformation will cost more to the government. He further said US President Donald Trump has also shown interest in buying the hotel.

Justice Aamir Farooq directed the assistant attorney general of Pakistan to inform the court about the policy of the federal government on the Roosevelt Hotel after consultation. The court later adjourned the hearing for a week. The Roosevelt Hotel built in 1924 is among the historic hotels in the United States, situated in upscale area of Manhattan.