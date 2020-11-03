close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 3, 2020

Rs4m grant for library, Rs109m for CT scan for Sialkot hospital approved

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 3, 2020

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, cabinet standing committee on finance & development has approved Rs4 million grant-in-aid for Dar-ul-Islam Library, Bagh-i-Jinnah, Lahore and Rs109 million for purchase of CT scan machine for Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital, Sialkot. In this regard, the CM reiterated to provide resources for public welfare while rectifying the disorder of the past governments. The PTI government is moving in the right direction to provide the best facilities to the citizens, he said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan