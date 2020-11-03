More witnesses summoned in Ahad Cheema case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the assets beyond means case against LDAâ€™s former director general Ahad Khan Cheema until 5 November after recording statement of a prosecution witness. The court recorded statement of a prosecution witness namely Amir Ali. The court has summoned more prosecution witnesses for the next hearing along with extending judicial remand of Cheema for the same date. NAB had arrested Cheema in Ashiana Housing scam. However, during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Cheema owns properties beyond his source of income.