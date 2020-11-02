Wana girls college building handed over to administration

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Corps (FC) has handed over the administration of Government Girls Degree College in Wana to the district administration after renovation.

This educational institution was one of the worst affected buildings during anti-state activities because of which the girls could not have access to the basic right to education.

Like many other such initiatives in the region, FC took charge of that damaged structure in early 2020. The college building is now ready to launch classes.

At a simple inaugural ceremony, IG FC South handed over the administration of the college to the Dera Ismail Khan Division Commissioner which will manage its operations.

Director, Higher Education Department KP, officials college faculty, and elders of the area saw the ceremony. IG FC South and Dera Ismail Khan commissioner spoke on the occasion.

The building has 16 classrooms along with four labs including a fully-equipped computer lab, examination hall and a multi-purpose hall. A playground has been developed as well on the premises, said a press release.