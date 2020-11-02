PDM striving for country’s stability, says Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam said on Sunday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was striving for the stability of the country.

Talking to reporters after administering oath to the party’s women wing office-bearers, he said PDM’s Peshawar gathering would be a historic one. He said women have been playing a vital role in the country’s politics right from Mohtarama Fatima Jinnah, Benazir Bhutto, Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz. “Imran Khan had staged a dharna to destabilize the country and stop economic activities. He had attacked the parliament, PTV centre and instigated the people to commit civil disobedience, but the PDM is striving for the stability of the country,” he stated.

Amir Muqam said Imran Niazi’s cabinet consisted of thieves, who were involved behind the sugar, flour and petrol crisis. He said that the prices of medicines were raised beyond the reach of the poor people. He said the Niazi government was busy distributing certificates of treason, which was a disservice to the nation. The PML-N leader said fake cases were registered against the opposition leaders but despite utilizing state resources the selected government failed to prove corruption charges against the rivals.“Imran Khan was in deep slumber when India abolished the special status of Occupied Kashmir,” Amir Muqam added. He questioned the accountability process, saying the irregularities in the Billion Tree Tsunami, Bus Rapid Transit, Malam Jabba and helicopter scams were not being probed. He warned that Imran Khan and his cronies would be held accountable once his selected government ended. The PML-N leader said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had brought down the prices of essential commodities but Imran Niazi failed to keep the prices at that level.“The selected government has made life miserable for the people that’s why they are on roads and supporting the PDM, which has raised voices against the injustice in the society,” he maintained. The PDM Peshawar gathering would be held at all cost, he vowed.

Managers of 18 wedding halls arrested

The district administration on Sunday continued the crackdown against the violators of the government set rules to curb the spread of Covid-19. A press release issued by the district administration said that the managers of 18 wedding halls were arrested for violating the SoPs. It said that 14 restaurants and 42 shops were sealed in various areas for violation of the government set rules to curb the spread of Covid-19. The release said that the administration had issued several warnings to the management of these halls and markets to ensure implementation of the SoPs that included wearing facemasks and social distancing.