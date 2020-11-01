PML-N suffers massive blows in Balochistan and Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) on Friday suffered massive setbacks in Balochistan and Punjab with some of its important leaders quitting the party, while others slamming the recent speeches of the party leaders, particularly Nawaz Sharif and Ayaz Sadiq.



Former federal minister and acting president of PML-N Balochistan chapter Lieutenant General (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch has announced to quit the party and convened meeting of his political group to draw future course of action.

“I am product of Army and cannot stand by the narrative of disobedience since it would be extremely injurious to the country. I have taken the decision of parting ways with heavy heart,” said the retired General who commanded North Command as Corps Commander in Quetta and had also been governor of Balochistan.

In a brief chat with The News Saturday, Abdul Qadir Baloch said that he has decided to part ways with the PML-N although it was a difficult decision. He said it wasn’t possible for him to carry the narrative of the party forward where national interests could be compromised.

Qadir Baloch, who served as federal minister under Nawaz Sharif, claimed that he has worked very hard to establish the party in Balochistan. “I have convened the meeting of all the branches of the party in Balochistan to decide about future course of action. I haven’t made up my mind to join any political party yet,” the former General said who is in Islamabad and had some important meetings here. He said that he would announce his next line of action in a week.

Meanwhile, PML-N leadership has taken party’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif into confidence about the development with regard to Balochistan PML-N.

Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir, who headed the central party briefly in 2018, could be made president of Balochistan PML-N. Sardar Yaqoob Nasir is being tasked to play active role in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The sources said that Nawaz Sharif declined to offer any comment about the decision of General Baloch but asked party leaders to maintain contact with the masses.

It is likely former chief minister Balochistan and Baloch tribal chieftain, Sardar Sanaullah Zehri will also join him in quitting the PML-N. Sardar Sanaullah wasn’t taking part in politics for more than two years as he was living abroad after his ouster from the office of chief minister. He was advised by his party chief Nawaz Sharif to resign when an intrigue was being hatched to oust him from the office of the chief minister, but he didn’t oblige his leader. Ultimately, he was thrown out of the office by the BAP. The sources hinted that General Baloch and Zehri both will join the BAP. Sanaullah Zehri was defeated by BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal in national assembly polls. He didn’t like the presence of Akhtar Mengal in the ranks of PDM, but the PML-N leadership opted to honour Mengal and for the reason it became difficult for Zehri to stay on with the PML-N, the sources said.

Meanwhile, two PML-N MPAs Nishat Daha and Younas Ansari have said that their heads hang in shame because of MNA Ayaz Sadiq’s controversial statement.

Speaking at a press conference in Multan, PML-N MPA Nishat Daha said, "I am deeply saddened by the statement made by Ayaz Sadiq, my head hangs in shame on the statement of the former speaker.”

He said that if the leadership wants to please India, it should move there. He further said that today, as a PML-N member, he is ashamed. “The entire nation was hurt by the statements of Nawaz Sharif and Ayaz Sadiq, what they are doing is not good for the country,” he added.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Younas Ansari said, "Our family has been in politics for 35 years but I am ashamed at what is happening in the National Assembly. Ayaz Sadiq should be remorseful at his statement.”

The PML-N MPA said that Ayaz Sadiq was speaking on behalf of the enemies. He challenged Ayaz Sadiq to bring Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif or Hamza Shahbaz to Gujranwala and their bails would be cancelled.

Younas Ansari said that when they go in public in London, people call them thieves.

Another PML-N MPA Jahangir Khanzada criticised his party’s leader Ayaz Sadiq’s “anti-state remarks”, made in the Parliament about release of captured Indian pilot.

“Issues of national security should not be dragged into politics by anyone; neither by the opposition, nor the government,” the MPA said while highlighting sacrifices of armed forces in fight against terrorism.

He said “Ayaz Sadiq should not have talked in such a manner while addressing in the Parliament.”

“I salute the officers, jawans of the armed forces, the police and other security agencies for rendering the supreme sacrifice for the country, and for shedding their precious blood, against an enemy, which has a very negative approach towards Pakistan.”

Talking to the media in Shadi Khan, Hazro, he said the nation always stood with the armed forces and would continue to do so in future. “220 million Pakistanis adore their armed forces and country,” he said.

“Our armed forces are defending the motherland bravely and we are indebted to soldiers for their supreme sacrifices for the country,” he remarked.

PML-N MPA from Shakargarh Allama Ghiyasuddin has also condemned the statements of the opposition parties against the Army. He said Nawaz Sharif, who went abroad on pretext of illness, and Ayaz Sadiq, gave irresponsible statements, and wants to distance himself from such statements. He said the statements of Nawaz Sharif and Ayaz Sadiq appeased the anti-Pakistan elements. He said some people are targeting the Army for personal gains, adding that such people must not be let off the hook.

Former PML-N MNA Sardar Mansab Dogar has also announced to quit the party over what he said the “anti-state” statements of the party leadership.

He said at a press conference that the Army is a guarantor of peace and security of the country and he will stand by the Army forever.