Ajoka play premiered

LAHORE : Ajoka institute’s unique satirical play “Parday Main Rehny Do” was premiered virtually live on Saturday.

Talented young aspiring actors from Ajoka’s Art of acting-online course will showcase their talent in the fun filled performance that will be streamed live on Facebook with actors from all corners of Pakistan.

Director Ajoka’s institute Nirvaan Nadeem said despite the corona pandemic, Ajoka is constantly providing the platform to aspiring actors to showcase their talent and abilities and “Parday Main Rehny Do” is third such production, which will entertain the audience.

“Parday Main Rehny Do” use veil as a metaphor for double standards and hypocrisy. There are political leaders, police officers, young lovers, all having their own masks to cover their faces. The compulsion of wearing face masks during the on-going pandemic gives the symbolism an interesting twist. Different sections of society use different types of masks to hide their true intentions. The “mask-wearers” include Belal Tariq, Madiha Syed, Sofia Younas and Noman Riaz and performance will also be shared on Ajoka’s YouTube channel afterwards.