Ex-Fata students continue protest

LAHORE : Representatives of civil society organisations expressing solidarity with ex-FATA students joined their protest camp outside the Governor’s House on Saturday. The demonstrators demanded the government restore scholarships for ex-FATA students in Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan, and other universities of Punjab. Earlier, Baloch students from BZU Multan had marched to Lahore demanding restoration of scholarship for them at the university. A number of students of ex-FATA have set up a protest camp in front of the Governor’s House. They have been demanding restoration of, what they claim, 400 seats reserved since 2015 for the then FATA in BZU Multan and Bahawalpur Islamic University (IUB).