Ayaz Sadiq remarks against national interests: Aleem Khan

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said Ayaz Sadiq’s alleged pro-India statement is against national interests and tantamount to treason against the Constitution.

Commenting on the explanation given by Ayaz Sadiq in his press conference, Abdul Aleem Khan reacted that it is regrettable that Ayaz Sadiq making excuses and still not accepting the reality and his blunder.

The senior minister said that Indian Prime Minister Modi, who was hiding his face from the world till yesterday over shocking defeat and ridicule at the hands of Pakistan’s brave forces, is now celebrating after the statements of ‘Ayaz Mir Sadiq’. He added there is no need for traitors like Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq in the presence of Ayaz Sadiq.

Abdul Aleem Khan said instead of apologising to the nation for his statement, Ayaz Sadiq's arrogance has reached the point of dishonour for himself. He said such face has been identified and people will never accept the explanation of the enemies of this country.

Abdul Aleem said Ayaz Sadiq and his party could go to any extent for power.

No one should be mistaken as love for Pakistan is part of the faith of all of us and in the same way, value of our fearless forces is ingrained in the hearts of Pakistanis while everyone is ready to sacrifice life for this beloved motherland, the minister said. He said Modi's pleasure would be costly to Ayaz Sadiq and he will not find refuge anywhere from fear of public reaction.