Eid Milad celebrated across KP with zeal

PESHAWAR: The Eid Milad was celebrated throughout the province with religious zeal and fervour on Friday.

In the provincial capital, various buildings were illuminated in connection with the day. Various events were held and rallies taken out to celebrate Eid Milad. The main procession was taken out from Darul Uloom-i- Rahmania Tambarpura. The procession reached Gulbahar after passing through various routes. Pir Inayat Ali Shah and others spoke on the occasion and condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

Huge processions were also taken out in Saddar, Akbarpura and other areas. In Kohat, Eid Milad was also celebrated amid tight security arrangements. The faithful held Mehfil-e-Naat while processions were also taken out. A large number of people, including religious scholars, participated in the processions.

The main procession after passing through its traditional routes gathered at Milad Chowk in Zargran Bazaar where the religious scholars and leaders delivered speeches and recited Naat. Stringent security measures were in place to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion.

The participants later also staged a protest demonstration and chanted slogans against the French government for display of blasphemous caricatures in France. In Haripur, the 12 Rabiul Awal was celebrated with religious fervour. The Milad processions were taken out from different parts of the district including Muhallah Eidgah, Rehmania masjid, main city Haripur, Khalabat Township, Khanpur and Ghazi. Hundreds of participants including children clad in traditional Arab outfits and riding camels, horses, bull carts, vans and trucks marched on the designated routes of the processions. The main procession, which was joined by small processions from different villages and towns of Haripur, was started from Madrassa Anjuman-i-Islamia Rehmania Haripur. The district administration provided free meal to hundreds of deserving and needy people on the eve of Eid Milad in Mansehra.

The meal was distributed at the central bus terminal where a large number of deserving people and street boys had gathered. Sundus Arshad, the additional assistant commissioner, supervised the entire arrangements. Also, the congregations were held and rallies taken out to commemorate the day across the Hazara division.

The speakers demanded the federal government to end its diplomatic relations with France. The congregations were held in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts where participants and speakers strongly denounced the French president’s remarks against Islam. In Landikotal, Tanzeem-e-Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, Khyber district, organised Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat procession in Landikotal, which was participated by thousands of people and religious scholars. Former senator Hafiz Abdul Malik Qadri led the procession, which after passing through its traditional routes on Pak-Afghan highway ended at Katakushta locality.

The participants of the rally were holding green flags and chanting slogans against the French president for making a controversial statement.

Speaking on the occasion, religious scholar and Sajada Nasheen of Darbar Alia Pirokhel Pir Hafiz Abdul Malik Qadri and Allama Muhammad Adnan Qadri criticised the French president for hurting the sentiments of the Muslims. Pir Hafiz Abdul Malik Qadri said that French president intentionally provoked Muslims.