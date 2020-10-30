Funds for hospital projects assured

MARDAN: Health Secretary KP Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said that funds would be provided to complete construction work of projects in Medical Teaching Institution Mardan Medical Complex (MTI MMC). He said this during a visit to MTI Mardan. Hospital Director Dr Tariq Mehmood, Deputy Hospital Director and Project Director Benazir Bhutto Children Hospital (BBCH) Dr Javed Iqbal, Project Director Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) Dr Abdul Jamil and others received the Health Secretary upon arrival at the facility. HD Dr Tariq Mehmood apprised the health secretary about the overall healthcare services extended by the MTI Mardan to patients. Project Director BBCH Dr Javed Iqbal and Project Director BKMC Dr Abdul Jamil briefed the Health Secretary about the projects. They said that the civil work of the two projects were in the final stages and funds were required to materialize the same. Dr Javed Iqbal said that Outpatient Department services had been started in the BBCH, adding that the execution of the project and making it fully functional will reduce the burden of patients on MMC.