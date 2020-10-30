Hoarded tomatoes seized

PESHAWAR: The district administration seized six trucks loaded with tomatoes during a crackdown against the hoarders on Thursday.

The officials raided the vegetables market before the auction and seized six trucks loaded with tomatoes that were parked outside the market in a bid to artificially raise the prices.

The officials also arrested six accused and auctioned the seized tomatoes in the presence of Food Department officials.

The officials directed the dealers to refrain from creating artificial scarcity of food items for unjust profits and warned them of strict action in case of violation of the government rate-list.