JI chief says PTI disappointed masses

CHAKDARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Thursday said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had disappointed the masses instead of bringing about a positive ‘change’ in the standard of their lives.

“The price-hike, unemployment and the dwindling economy have ruined the poor segment of the society while the rulers are taking huge loans from the international financial institutions and enjoying luxurious life,” the JI chief told media during his visit to Chakdara to condole the murder of two-year old girl child Hareem Shah. He said that the government had become dumb, deaf and blind, which did not see issues and incidents happening here and there every day.

He said that people were being pushed to the wall by increasing prices of daily use items and medicines and their issues were ignored. The JI chief condemned the display of blasphemous caricatures in France and the genocide of Muslims across the world, saying the Muslims rulers had turned a blind eye towards the problems being confronted by the Ummah. The senator added that the murder of minor Hareem Shah was a question mark for the rulers and said that such incidents had become order of the day, which must be stopped forthwith.

He suggested that Zainab Alert law should be amended to award exemplary punishment to those culprits involved in the rape and murder of minor children. He said that anarchy, obscenity, kidnapping for ransom, killing, kidnapping and rape and murder of children were on the rise in the country, which was a cause of concern for all and sundry. He said that people were paying taxes to the government hence they must be provided security and protection of life and property.

Meanwhile, the Chakdara Bar Association in its meeting condemned the killing of girl child Hareem Shah in Chakdara, martyrdom of students and teachers in a bomb blast in a Madrassa in Dir Colony in Peshawar and display of blasphemous cartoons in France. The meeting decided that no lawyer would plead the case of the accused involved in the murder of Hareem Shah. The participants urged the government and district administration to arrest the accused and award an exemplary punishment to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future. Also, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Chakdara chapter, staged a protest against the exhibition of sacrilegious sketches in France. JUI tehsil chief Maulana Shah Hussain, district general secretary Javed Iqbal, Maulana Ghulamullah Haqqani, Maulana Gul Raham Daryar and others addressed the protest rally. Chanting slogans against the French government, the speakers demanded the rulers to sever diplomatic and trade ties forthwith.