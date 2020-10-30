Covid positivity tops 3pc as Pakistan stiffens restrictions

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Planning minister Asad Umar on Thursday warned that Pakistan’s coronavirus test positivity ratio exceeded 3 per cent after more than 70 days as the country’s daily cases surged past the 900 mark — the highest growth in infections since July 30 — and deaths continuing to be in the double digits.

In a tweet, the minister said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the body entrusted with coordinating the country’s coronavirus response, has also tightened restrictions on some high risk public activities.

“However, the rising spread of the disease can only be controlled if people believe in the need for precautions,” he added. His warning came as Pakistan’s active cases hit 11,695 after 908 more people tested positive for the deadly virus in the 24 hour period leading to Thursday. Sixteen people under treatment in hospital died in the same period, according to the NCOC’s latest update. Some 897 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 95 of whom are on ventilator.

Meanwhile, vice chancellors of all public and private universities requested the government to provide a special Covid package for universities to enable them to implement the required standard operating procedures (SOPs) effectively and prevent any outbreaks of the pandemic on campuses.

The university heads met with Higher Education Commission Chairman Tariq Banuri online to review compliance with the government’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols and share the best practices they introduced to protect the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff. Separately, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Parliamentary Secretary Nausheen Hamid appeared on a private television channel where she said: “It is unfortunate people have stopped wearing masks in all public places, especially markets, offices, restaurants,” adding, it is an act of “extreme selfishness” not to wear masks as it endangers not only “yourself but also your family, associates, workers and everyone you come into contact with”.

She said the National Health Services ministry has drafted the ‘National Health Emergency Response Bill 2020’. The key features of the proposed law include, health emergency response, regulating screening, testing and mobility restrictions during health emergencies, preparedness and response, disease surveillance and data collection and mitigation and intervention strategies, she explained.

She added: “The National Health Emergency Response Act, 2020 will propose several tiers of emergency response to ensure response and management of a health emergency in a coordinated manner.”