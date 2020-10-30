Pinbktober awareness activities conclude

Islamabad : The Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) NORI—the leading public sector hospital specializing in diagnosis and treatment of cancer—concluded the month-long breast cancer awareness activities with a program titled ‘Together We Can Defeat,’ here on Thursday.

Wife of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj,Director General SPD, was the chief guest on the occasion wife of Chairman PAEC Muneera Naeem also graced the event.

The Head of the Oncology Department Dr. Humera Mahmood welcomed the participants and shared details about the newly-added facilities of cancer diagnosis and treatment at the hospital. She thanked the chief guest for her unwavering support to the cause.

Dr. Humera delivered a lecture on ‘why take a chance when you can do something about it.’ She thanked President of NORI Patient Welfare Society Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary for his assistance in the fight against cancer and paid rich tributes to all team members of NORI for dedicating their lives to provision of relief to ailing cancer patients.

The lecture was followed by an interactive question and answer session during which participants discussed the taboos and socio-cultural issues associated with breast cancer and learned how to overcome such barriers.

The event also saw cancer survivors sharing their experiences, while caregivers shared their ordeal. Childhood cancer survivors were marked as super-heroes and their bravery in the fight against cancer was acknowledged with gifts.

All speakers stressed the need for early diagnosis to treat breast cancer and urged all to adopt ‘check, screen and prevent’ approach in the fight against breast cancer. The event ended with an awareness walk.