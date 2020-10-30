Illegal appointments case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of alleged illegal appointments case in Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) by its former chairman Asif Hashmi until 2 December.

The court adjourned the case after Asif Hashmi withdrew his application seeking acquittal in the case. The NAB had accused Hashmi of making more than 700 illegal appointments in the board. Moreover, ETPB’s former chairman faces three corruption cases in NAB for illegal investment of Rs985.56 million in stock exchange and making 716 illegal appointments. Besides, Hashmi also faces a case in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in which he is accused of selling ETPB land to DHA at cheap rates.