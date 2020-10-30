close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
October 30, 2020

Tevta MoU

Lahore

APP
October 30, 2020

LAHORE:Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and a private company joined hands for the provision of jobs to Tevta students and organising entrepreneurship sessions for them by the company.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and the company’s Chief Operating Officer Mohsin Qureshi on behalf of their respective organisation during a simple ceremony at the Tevta secretariat here Thursday.

Addressing the participants, Ali Salman underlined that provision of quality education and economic opportunities to Tevta trained students was cornerstone of new Tevta vision. He said the agreement with the company was a step forward towards realisation of this policy and was a practical manifestation of this policy.

