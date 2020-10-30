Influential triple murder accused slip away before police raid

SUKKUR: The Hyderabad and Larkana Police raided the houses of PPP MPA Sardar Khan Chandio to arrest the accused involved in the triple murder of the parents and other relatives of Advocate Umay Rubab.

The DIGP Larkana and DIGP Hyderabad, along with SSPs, conducted raids upon the houses of PPP MPA Sardar Khan Chandio in Kumbher and Ghurtal but the accused Murtaza and Zulfiqar Chandio had slipped before the police reached there.

Strongly reacting to the slipping away of absconders, the IGP Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, pulled up SSP Dadu and SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot for criminal negligence and leakage of information by someone from their department. He also directed them to ensure the arrest of the

accused.

Earlier, IGP Sindh had tasked Additional Inspector General Police, Sukkur, Dr Kamran Fazl, who expressed his inability to do so citing active operations against dacoits in Sukkur and Larkana regions. IGP Mahar had met Advocate Umay Rubab whose father Mukhtiar Chandio and grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were killed in 2018 and despite the SC orders, no action was taken against the influential criminals. She said that IGP Sindh assured her to arrest all the accused nominated in the FIR.

Meanwhile, PPP MPA Sardar Chandio demanded action against police officers who conducted raids at his house, terming the police action as illegal. The PPP MPA said he and his brother were on protective bail in the murder cases and are cooperating with the police investigations. He said the police guards deployed at his Karachi residence and with him were removed on the directions of the IGP.