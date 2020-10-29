DRAP’s direction for submitting medicines testing method

LAHORE: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has directed manufacturers and importers of alternative medicines and health products to submit testing methods of all enlisted finished products to the federal and provincial testing labs.

In a letter addressed to all the enlisted manufacturers and importers of alternative medicines and health products, DRAP directed, as per decision of the EEC in its 62nd meeting held on 30.05.2019, to submit the copies of method of testing of enlisted finished products to the Division of Health & OTC Products, DRAP, and all Provincial Testing Laboratories, under the Health Department of all Provincial Governments.