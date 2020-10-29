close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
Substandard CNG cylinders

National

PESHAWAR: The traffic police removed dozens of substandard CNG cylinders from school vans as a drive has been launched for the safety of the children.Senior SP Traffic, Abbas Majeed Marwat said the drive was launched in the city to avoid untoward incidents. On a number of occasions, CNG cylinders went off in Peshawar and different parts of the country, killing and injuring several people.

