Blasphemous act: Cabinet to decide about ties with France: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday referred a case, seeking disconnection of diplomatic relations with France on act of blasphemy, to the federal cabinet for necessary actions and disposed of the petition.

The bench remarked that the government had summoned the France ambassador and recorded protest besides bringing a resolution in National Assembly against this activity.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani conducted hearing on a petition moved by Shuhada Foundation’s Suleman Shahid seeking disconnection of diplomatic relations with France and banning its products. The petitioner had named principal secretary to the prime minister, Ministry of Interior and Foreign Office as respondents in the case.

The petitioner’s lawyer Tariq Asad informed the court that many Muslim countries including Qatar and Turkey had protested against blasphemy. Most importantly, the president of France had also given the statement to wave the sketches at two buildings. The court referred the matter to cabinet and disposed of the case.