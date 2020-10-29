81 cops promoted

Our crime correspondent

Islamabad: A total of 81 cops and 10 clerical staffers of Islamabad police have been promoted to next rank following recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the force.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, a meeting of DPC was held.

The meeting presided over by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem was attended by its members including AIG (Establishment) Karman Adil, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq, SP (Traffic) Ch. Khalid Rashed and DSP (Legal).

As per recommendations of DPC, 32 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 49 Head Constables and 10 LDCs have been promoted to the next rank and IGP Islamabad has approved these promotions.

It is to mention that 10 SPs, 27 DSPs, 107 Inspectors, 58 Sub-Inspectors, 128 ASIs, 257 Constables and 85 employees in ministerial staff have been promoted to the next rank in a minimum period who were waiting for their promotions for a long time.