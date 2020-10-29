Indian prisoners sent back after completion of sentence, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: Interior ministry in its reply on the petition of Indian High Commission seeking release of the Indian prisoners, told Islamabad High Court that Indian prisoners were send back to India on October 26 after completion of their sentence.

Islamabad High Court Wednesday sought fresh report from the interior ministry over the petition of Indian High Commission.

Indian prisoners were convicted by Pakistan’s courts and had since completed their respective prison terms. A bench comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition filed by the Indian High Commission. During hearing, Deputy Attorney General submitted that interior ministry’s report over the matter in the court stated that five Indian prisoners have been sent back to India.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it is a crime to keep a prisoner in jail when the convict completes his/her prison term. “The prisoners who served their terms should be released from jail according to the law,” he added. Indian High Commission counsel argued before the bench that Indian convicts were in jail despite completing their sentences. The counsel sought court’s order to institutions concerned for release of Indian nationals. The court sought fresh report from interior ministry about the release of Indian prisoners and adjourned the hearing till November 5.