Atta Memorial tent-pegging concludes

LAHORE: Team of SA Gardens won International Single Sword as Nawab Atta Muhammad Khan Memorial Tent-pegging tournament concluded here on Wednesday.

A three-day tournament was held at SA Gardens and was participated by more than 150 clubs and teams. The event was organised to pay tribute to the legend of tent pegging Malik Nawab Atta Muhammad Khan.

Addressing the opening ceremony Chairman SA Group Sohail Afzal Malik said that the tournament was aimed at promoting traditions old sports to young generations. He said that Nawab Malik Atta Muhammad Khan was legend of tent pegging.

Chairman Agri-tourism Babar Raja said that this sport is culture of Punjab and that SA Group is striving for the promotion of tent-pegging and that they were there to pay tribute to Malik Atta Muhammad who remained associated with this sport till he breathed his last.