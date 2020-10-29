Security for Eid Milad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: The police Wednesday finalised a security plan for Eid Milad processions and gatherings in the district. Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee at DC office, District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Khan Virk said a detailed security plan has been finalised to provide foolproof security to all programmes and gatherings. He said 19 big and small processions would be taken out and two main Mahafil-e-Milad would be held in the district.