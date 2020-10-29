Security for Eid Milad

JHANG: The police Wednesday finalised a security plan for Eid Milad processions and gatherings in the district. Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee at DC office, District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Khan Virk said a detailed security plan has been finalised to provide foolproof security to all programmes and gatherings. He said 19 big and small processions would be taken out and two main Mahafil-e-Milad would be held in the district.