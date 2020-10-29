close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2020

Security for Eid Milad

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2020

JHANG: The police Wednesday finalised a security plan for Eid Milad processions and gatherings in the district. Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee at DC office, District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Khan Virk said a detailed security plan has been finalised to provide foolproof security to all programmes and gatherings. He said 19 big and small processions would be taken out and two main Mahafil-e-Milad would be held in the district.

Latest News

More From Peshawar