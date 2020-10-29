Meeting convened to redress grievances of LRH doctors

PESHAWAR: Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain has convened a meeting of doctors of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on the directives of Peshawar High Court (PHC) to listen to their grievances against the hospital administration particularly Chairman Board of Governors Dr Nausherwan Burki. The aggrieved doctors had approached the PHC, pleading that the doctors and other hospital employees were targeted by the hospital administration who had either raised issues in the MTI or disagreed with Dr Nausherwan Burki. It was alleged that some senior doctors were forced to quit jobs while others were suspended and terminated on various pretexts. They complained that young and junior doctors were running the hospital as many senior ones were allegedly forced to quit their jobs. According to the aggrieved doctors, 35 senior faculty members had either left or been forced to quit their jobs in LRH. The court had directed the secretary Health to sit with the aggrieved doctors and listened to their grievances. The secretary health has called the doctors, including Prof Amjad Taqweem, Prof Riaz Anwar, Prof Mumtaz Ali, Prof Niamatullah Khan, Prof Musa Kalim, Prof Abdul Malik, Dr Nayyar Waseem, Dr Ayesha Mufti, Dr Zahir Shah, Dr Ghazi Salahuddin, Dr Huma Riaz, Dr Kamran Hasan, Dr Hashmatullah Khan, Dr Dilaram Khan, Dr Sadaqat Jabeen, Dr Javed Farooqi, and Dr Intekhab Alam.